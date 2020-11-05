Swim+Comes+to+an+End

Most sports have had to face a plethora of adversity with many athletes being quarantined. On Oct. 28, the boys swim team had their last meet before GACs. The meet was hard on team morale as many were quarantined. For the seniors on the team, many found it difficult to keep a positive mindset and focus on improving their times while their teammates are not able to do the same. Senior Ben Pugh, found the end of the season challenging.

“Because of our small team size and dealing with team members getting quarantined due to Covid, it was definitely hard to stay motivated,” Pugh said. “It’s my last shot to get my best possible times before being done with competitive swim.”

The team is glad that all the athletes will be back in time to compete in the GAC meet on Oct. 31. at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.