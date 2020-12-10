Wrestling New Experiences

The Girls Wrestling team was nervous into their first dual of the season against the Lindbergh Flyers on Wednesday, Dec. 2. For many of our Lady Spartans, it was their first ever match. The new program has been growing exponentially the last few years. While they did lose, new wrestler and sophomore Grace Snyder is excited to see where the rest of the season takes them.

“We all fought hard,” Synder said. “I was very nervous, but in the last period I pulled through with a half nelson and pinned [the opponent] but there is definitely a lot of room for improvement and I’m excited to see what the rest of the season holds for me and my girls.”

With high heads and a good attitude, the Boys and Girls Wrestling teams will be facing Seckman and Saint Charles West in a Tri-Meet at Seckman Senior High School at 5pm on Dec. 10.