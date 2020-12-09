Masks and Matches

The boys take on practice early in the season to prepare themselves for upcoming duals.

Everywhere you go there are precautions in place because of COVID-19, including on the mat. Wrestlers are to wear masks at all times with the exception of taking them off during a dual. Senior Alex Vogel feels that the team pushes on despite its percistancy.

“It hasn’t affected anything really at all,” Vogel said. “Everyone is still getting good work in and being safe.”

They won their last match 42-36 against Lindbergh Dec. 2 and faced several teams next in the Liberty Tournament on Dec. 12.