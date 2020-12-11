Wrestling Through COVID Concerns
Wrestler Mary Kate Neal voices concerns about safety while participating in sports
Wrestler Mary Kate Neal has been particularly cautious when it comes to COVID-19, opting to choose virtual school in order to keep herself and her loved ones safe. Due to being quarantined and getting a concussion, she has not yet begun competing, but she is anxious to do so.
“I am nervous to start competing because I’m worried about bringing COVID into my house,” Neal said. “I don’t want to put anyone in my house at risk.”
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.