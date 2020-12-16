Starting the Season Undefeated

Several teammates on the boys wrestling team have gone undefeated in their beginning of season matches.

This past weekend, Dec. 12, the boys wrestling team proved themselves to thrive in competition even when the odds are against them. Going into the Liberty Boys Wrestling Tournament that was hosted at Francis Howell Central on Saturday, the team suffered from a small roster due to several teammates suffering from contact-traced quarantining and other reasons.

In the end, the team brought home a 3-2 win in duals with four particular wrestlers receiving special congratulations. Senior Kaden Hart and sophomores Aidan Hernandez, David Cross, and Peyton Shepard went undefeated throughout each of their five matches this weekend.

The team plays next on Wednesday against Holt with the girls wrestling team alongside them. Students are allowed to attend so long as they follow the COVID procedures in place. You can purchase your two-dollar ticket ahead of time in the AD’s office. Following that, the boys will take on the notoriously competitive Lee’s Summit Invitation on Saturday, Dec. 19.

“As a team we are doing really good,” Alex Vogel said. “Most of us are undefeated so that’s awesome. Me personally, I feel It’s going a lot better than last year and I have a good feeling about this year personally and as a team”