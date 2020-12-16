Wrestling To The Top

The Varsity Boys wrestling team is continuing the season strong with their hosting of the Liberty Tournament on Saturday Dec. 12. The team went up against five high schools: Fort Madison Bloodhounds, Marquette Mustangs, St. Charles West Warriors, St. Charles Pirates, and the Fort Zumwalt East Lions. The Spartans won three out of the five matches, defeating the Warriors, Lions, and the Pirates. Incredibly, the team had multiple players who came out undefeated against their opponents, including Sophomore Aidan Hernandez. Hernandez expressed that even though they won the majority of their matches, there is still more to be improved upon for future games.

“I think we wrestled well,” Hernandez said. “But something we need to work on is scoring more points overall for the team.”

Hopefully the team can rack up some more points at their match against Holt High School on Dec. 16.