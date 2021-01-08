Girls Wrestling Team Approaches GACS

Female wrestler Skylar Morrisey never envisioned her season to come this far. She worried she would not be able to compete due to COVID, but is grateful that she has experienced a full and unexpected season.

“Competing during the pandemic was something I never saw happening but it is and very safely,” Morrisey said. “Tournaments are smaller, we wear our mask at all times besides our matches. I’m very glad competing is able to happen.”

Morrisey got a late start to the season, but is confident for the last few tournaments that are coming up.

“I’ve been pretty happy about how this season is going. I have a lot to improve on going forward,” Morrisey said.

The team will compete in its GAC meet on Friday, Jan. 8, with qualifiers advancing to the next round of competition.