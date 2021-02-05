Coming Up Short to Fort Zumwalt South

An extremely close dual had each member of the wrestling team on the end of their seats during each match. On Feb. 2, the team fell short to Fort Zumwalt South by one point with an ending score of 36-37. This loss was upsetting to many of the athletes, but also opened their eyes to how much more work they need to do before the district tournament. Senior Hunter Smith has a positive mindset toward achieving his personal and team goals.

“As a team, I believe we did really well, we just need to push ourselves and increase our determination to win,” Smith said. “With districts coming up, I definitely picked up the pace to improve as much as I can before state.”

The athletes look forward to getting in more good matches before districts. The team will wrestle at the Seckman tournament on Feb. 6, where many hope to find a place on the podium.