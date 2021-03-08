Sending off State Qualifiers

Sophomore Sophia Miller drinks water and talks to her coaches as she recovers from a fall on her head.

Going in with 8 wrestlers from Districts, the girls wrestling team had high hopes of many qualifying for the State tournament in March. On Saturday, Feb. 20 the team competed in the sectional tournament at Versailles High School. A long and exhausting tournament ended happily with 2 state qualifiers; Kennedy Eggering and Sophia Miller look forward to what awaits them at state. Qualifying for the second year, Sophomore Sophia Miller, is proud of her progress and hopes to place this year.

“I think it’s super exciting to be the first girl wrestler to qualify twice,” Miller said. “It makes me happy that I’m extremely close to reaching my goal to place at state and I can’t wait to see more people on the team next year.”

The State tournament will host both boys in girls on March 9-13. They hope to see many people support them as they are sent off during seventh hour on Monday, March 8.