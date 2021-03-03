Keeping Ahead

The boys varsity basketball team played a tough game against Lafayette on Tuesday Feb. 23. They team ended with a 14 point lead over Lafayette, with a final score of 46-32. Though they did win, it didn’t come without a lot of teamwork. Sophomore Connor Casler talks about the power the team came out with Tuesday and how that contributed to the win.

“The team came out with good intensity and played with good defense which gave us a good lead coming in the second half,” Casler said. “We were able to keep our lead and finish strong.”

Hopefully the team can continue this stride with their next game on Friday March 5 at Fort Zumwalt North.