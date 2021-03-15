Stepping Stones to State

With an added step to qualifying for state, the boys wrestling team was excited to send seven athletes to the State tournament. Including the four qualifiers from last year, the athletes all hope for a shot at placing. Sophomore Peyton Shepard, placed fourth at the tournament last year and has hopes to place higher this year. After a long season and a lot of hard work Shepard hopes to make it in the top five.

“I took fourth last year and I think I should take an easy fifth,” Shepard said. “If I perform my best I have a shot at first.”

The athletes will wrestle in Kansas City on Saturday, March 13.