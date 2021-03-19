Dubs at Districts

Boys wrestling districts were held at Francis Howell Central on February 27th. The outcome of Districts determines which athletes will compete at the State Tournament. Sophomore Aidan Hernandez got first place in his weight class this year, securing his spot at State.

“I feel like we all performed well at districts,” Hernandez said. “But I’m most proud of how we all cheered each other on through every match.”

The wrestlers who qualified for the State Tournament will be competing in Kansas City on March 13th, but for those that didn’t, the season has come to a close.