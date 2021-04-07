Committing Across the Country
Spartans decide to continue their athletic pursuits in college
Listed below are the seniors who have committed to play as student athletes for colleges as of Feb. 3:
Faith Bridges, Women’s Soccer at Hannibal LaGrange University
Sophie Delaney, Women’s Basketball at Grinnell College
Kaden Hart, Wrestling at the University of Nebraska at Kearney
Ryan Hoshaw, Baseball at Maryville University
Jackson Lunders, Baseball at Colorado State University – Pueblo
Owen Nagel, Baseball at Maryville University
Gillian Nicholson, Women’s Soccer at McKendree University
Gracie Stugart,Women’s Basketball at Truman State University
Sofia Tweedie, Women’s Basketball at Hawai’i Pacific University
Blake VanBeers, Baseball at Maryville University
Paige VanDaele, Women’s Soccer at Missouri S&T
Olivia Zykan, Women’s Soccer at Stephens College
Q&A with Sofia Tweedie
Why did you choose to continue your basketball career during college?
I chose to continue my basketball career in college simply for the love I have for the game. I have been playing since I was four years old, being introduced to the sport by my father, and have been hooping ever since. I love the experiences I experience through the game, the connections I build/ have built, and the feeling of being a winner with people who push each other to be their best selves is something you can only get through sports.
As a student athlete during COVID-19, was the application process difficult?
As a student athlete during covid and trying to get recruited was extremely difficult. Seniors get their years back because of COVID, so a lot of colleges (specifically D1) were skipping over my class and I had a shortened season which meant less exposure, on top of that colleges couldn’t even come and watch in person.
What were qualities that you looked for in colleges as a student athlete?
Qualities that I looked for in a college were:
1.) A coach who I thought would push me and care about me
2.) How the team plays. I love to run and play as a team that wants to win more than show off their own personal game.
3.) Location. My goal was to get out of Missouri and get an athletic scholarship out on the west coast.
