Committing Across the Country

I chose to continue my basketball career in college simply for the love I have for the game. I have been playing since I was four years old, being introduced to the sport by my father, and have been hooping ever since. I love the experiences I experience through the game, the connections I build/ have built, and the feeling of being a winner with people who push each other to be their best selves is something you can only get through sports.

As a student athlete during COVID-19, was the application process difficult?

As a student athlete during covid and trying to get recruited was extremely difficult. Seniors get their years back because of COVID, so a lot of colleges (specifically D1) were skipping over my class and I had a shortened season which meant less exposure, on top of that colleges couldn’t even come and watch in person.