Spring Things, COVID Style

A plethora of COVID friendly things to do during spring break
Faith Jacoby, Staff Reporter|April 9, 2021
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Entertain
Showcase
A Lesson in Love
2020-2021 Issues
Rock The House
Culture
Glee or Gee?
Lighting Up the Laboratory
Paper With a Twist
What Will We Remember?
The Fast Threat of Fashion
COVID-19
Newly Found Comfort
Which FHC Teacher Would be Your Best Friend?
Top 5 Disney+ Shows and Movies
FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.