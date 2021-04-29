Stop Asian Hate.

On Saturday April 10, FHC students along with other local teens, demonstrated in support of Asian Americans. The weather was cold and rainy, but it didn’t stop the passionate young people. Event organizer and Junior Sydney Tran is proud of how well the demonstration went.

“I hope that people realized that there is so much support for the Asian community,” Tran said. “I encourage students to organize events about things they are passionate about because it is an experience that has shaped me.”

If you care about something, don’t be afraid to follow in Tran’s footsteps and make your voice heard. FHC will stand behind you.