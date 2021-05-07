Virtual Spring Pep Assembly

Peter Shea and Nick Marino tap sticks in the middle of their performance.

On Wed. April 28, Francis Howell Central celebrated athletes and activities with a virtual Pep Assembly. It took place during seminar, and all the teachers projected it onto smart boards for students to watch during their free-time. Senior Kyle Wakelam watched during his seminar period.

“Yeah it was put together really well,” Wakelam said.” Jackson and Carter did great and it was nice to be able to watch it”.

The student body hopes that the next pep assembly won’t have to be virtual, as it’s not the same atmosphere without a crowd.