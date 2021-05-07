Virtual Spring Pep Assembly

On Wednesday April 28, Francis Howell Central Celebrated athletes and activities with a Virtual Pep Assembly. It took place during seminar and all the teachers projected it onto smart boards for students to watch during their free-time. Senior Kyle Wakelam watched during his seminar period.

Wakelam said “Yeah it was put together really well, Jackson and Carter did great and it was nice to be able to watch it, although it was kind of hard to hear”. Fingers crossed that the next pep assembly won’t have to be virtual, it’s just not the same atmosphere without a crowd.