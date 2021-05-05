Go Defense, Go!

The team members are getting ready to go in the outfield.

The Varsity baseball team faced off against Holt High School on Tuesday, Apr. 27, taking the win with a close score of 12-9. The game was tight the entire afternoon up until the last inning when the Spartans took back the lead. Though the boys won, they felt they could do better, as Sophomore Brayden Rubel puts it.

“We’ve been doing very good offensively recently, but struggling on defense a little bit,” Rubel said. “We are working as a team to get better with defense everyday.”

They hope the defense will improve during their next game against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday, May 5.