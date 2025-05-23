The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
Winning Through the Weather

Byline photo of Madi Scott
Madi Scott, Staff PhotographerMay 23, 2025
Madi Scott
On second base, sophomore Jack Getgood catches the ball and tags the base runner from the opposing team. Although he tagged him, the umpire called the play safe, putting the Spartans on high alert that they were about to score.

Before the junior varsity baseball team had a ten-minute rain delay in its game against the Timberland Wolves the Spartans were up 2-0. Rain delays give the team a chance to regroup and wait out the weather so that they don’t have to play in the downpouring rain. The season is wrapping up for the junior varsity team so sophomore Jack Getgood explained how they took advantage of every opportunity they can to play as a team and do the best they can. 

“We all motivate each other just with positive affirmations, always being together and just being around everyone is very motivating,” Getgood said.

The boys junior varsity season has come to an end and they will take the time off to prepare for the next season.



