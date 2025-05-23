Winning Through the Weather

Gallery • 10 Photos Madi Scott On second base, sophomore Jack Getgood catches the ball and tags the base runner from the opposing team. Although he tagged him, the umpire called the play safe, putting the Spartans on high alert that they were about to score.

Before the junior varsity baseball team had a ten-minute rain delay in its game against the Timberland Wolves the Spartans were up 2-0. Rain delays give the team a chance to regroup and wait out the weather so that they don’t have to play in the downpouring rain. The season is wrapping up for the junior varsity team so sophomore Jack Getgood explained how they took advantage of every opportunity they can to play as a team and do the best they can.

“We all motivate each other just with positive affirmations, always being together and just being around everyone is very motivating,” Getgood said.

The boys junior varsity season has come to an end and they will take the time off to prepare for the next season.






