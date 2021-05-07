What Makes Us Stronger

On Friday, April 23, the Girls Varsity Soccer had their senior night against Union the game ended with a final score of 0-3. Even with the loss that did not take away their determination and motivation as their team mate Jordyn Bailey said.

“We keep each other motivated by picking one another up and encouraging them that the next play is your best play and to flush the last one because we can’t focus on our mistakes; we have to keep moving forward and improving”

With this mindset, the team gets stronger and stronger at each game. You can catch their next game on Monday, May 10th.