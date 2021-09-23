A Merry March

Gallery | 10 Photos Raina Straughter Band Playing the FHC Fight Song

On Thursday, September 16, we were introduced to the 2021-22 FHC Homecoming Court and many other teams and clubs. It all took place in Downtown Cottleville, the parade was the kick-off to the big pep assembly, football and dance that would be taking place within the next few days.

Senior Clara Kilen says, “It was definitely not what I’m used to, I’m not the type of person that likes a lot of attention but it was fun to be the center of attention for once… That was a lot of fun!” when asked how she felt winning Homecoming Court.

Big thanks to the Jeep Committee for the sweet rides!