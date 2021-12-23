Work Hard, Play Hard

The team cheers together at the end of their practice.

The Special Olympics Basketball team held their weekly practice at Saeger Middle School on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to prepare for their upcoming tournament. This group of special needs students ages 8 and older have been meeting up weekly to play basketball, giving them a chance to form friendships, exercise, and have fun together.

“My favorite part of this group is watching them all have fun and learn new skills,” says Michelle Boyette, parent of team member Austin Boyette.

The team will play its second game of the season on Sunday, Jan. 16.