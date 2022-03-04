Eat, Sleep, Wrestle

On Jan 26, the boys wrestling team went up in a match against Fort Zumwalt South. The Spartans suffered an unfortunate loss. The team has had a good season, including Junior, David Cross, won his match at the meet and reflects on how this season has been.

“Last night’s match was really fun,” Cross said. “We’ve been missing a couple key people with some bad injuries, but overall we’ve done pretty good at bouncing back from that.”

The team ended their season on Feb 5, and David Cross came out 2nd at state.