Swinging for the Fences

Keaton (Kiki) Frye, Photo Editor in Chief|May 20, 2022

Junior+Nick+Ortinau+swings+at+a+pitch.

Junior Nick Ortinau swings at a pitch.

On May 16 the spartans faced Ritenour High at home and came out victorious.  The team had a solid game with short defensive innings. Sophomore Ben Hawthorne “thought [the] team played well as a unit, got the job done and put [themselves] in a position to win more games in the future”.

The team next game is Friday May 20, the district championship at sluh.

IMG_7246
Gallery|12 Photos
Senior Clayton Ello straps on his batting gloves while watching his opponent pitch.