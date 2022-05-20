Swinging for the Fences
On May 16 the spartans faced Ritenour High at home and came out victorious. The team had a solid game with short defensive innings. Sophomore Ben Hawthorne “thought [the] team played well as a unit, got the job done and put [themselves] in a position to win more games in the future”.
The team next game is Friday May 20, the district championship at sluh.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.