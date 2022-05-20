Authorial Advice

On Wednesday, May 19, the learning commons hosted their very first author meet and greet with gateway nominee author Fred Venturini. Students had the opportunity to meet with the author and talk to him about his works, as well as listen to his unusual advice for up and coming writers.

“Writer’s block does not exist,” Venturini explained when asked about his inspiration for writing. “Don’t worry on inspiration. Worry on hard work.”

The event was a success, and the learning commons hopes to host another author visit sometime in the future.