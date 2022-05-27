Honoring the class of 2022
This is the last year at FHC For the 2022 seniors and many of them have gone above and beyond what was asked. To honor these students FHC had a senior award night on Fri. May 12, where awards, scholarships, and department awards were given. Senior Tea Perez was happy to see what her class mates had accomplished.
” I got to see a lot of people that I haven’t seen in a really long time ” Perez said ” it was just really nice to celebrate everyones accomplishments together as a class”.
The Seniors have their last day of school on Wed. June 1 and graduation is Sat. June 4 at the family arena.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.