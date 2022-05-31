Sprinting to the End

In it for the Long Haul: Ezra Bailey in the middle of running the 1,600 meter for track and field.

Following the unforeseen pandemic-focused school years, the 2021-2022 school year has been spent rebuilding the spirits of Spartan nation. Most activities enjoyed by the majority of the student body were heavily restricted at the start of the pandemic, yet for the current academic year, sports and clubs were back in full swing. Unlike most of the other clubs and sports, those focused and set during the spring time frame were hit hard by having lost an entire season to the beginning of Covid. Boys track and field had been one of the activities hit by restrictions, but instead of easing their way into the current season, they came back full swing and better than ever.

The 2022 season was a busy one. The program competed at various meets and events throughout the season, and even hosted their own relays in memory of the passed coach and teacher, Todd Bizzell. However, with fundraisers aside, the boys got a small sliver of victory for the season.

Sophomore Ezra Bailey has been in the realm of track and field since he was in seventh grade, and participates in the 1,600-meter (one mile) and 3,200-meter (two mile) events. Last season, while his teammates were competing under restrictions, Bailey was out on the sidelines due to recurring shin splints. Bailey, who made it through districts, couldn’t believe he made it to the next level… sectionals.

“It feels really cool,” Bailey said. “I didn’t really think that [I] was gonna make it.”

Track and Field sectionals were held at Mexico High School on Mon. May 23, with boys and girls alike fighting to continue onto state. Bailey competed in the 3,200-meter run at the meet and finished in 8th place. Out of the seven athletes that went on to run at the Class five Sectional two meet on Mon., only one student, Madison Mabray, advanced to the state level for pole vaulting.