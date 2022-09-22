Swing And A Miss

On Thursday Sept. 15, our Varsity Softball team had a game against Troy which did not play in our favor, the girls lost 13-1. FHC’s starter pitcher, Junior Sarah Hoshaw, did her best during a tough game as well as keeping her composure. Coming in relief was Sophomore Landry Harris, who was put in a tough situation and still competed. The girls did a great job controlling body language and keeping hopes up. Harris explains some thoughts behind what was going on during this tough game.

“It wasn’t our best game,” Harris said. “But we played well as a team and competed till the end.”

Even though the game was tough, the girl’s are more than ready to come back stronger. Come support the Varsity Softball team Wednesday, Sept. 21, to see them back better than ever.