Not Carving, But Painting

Many members of Epsilon Beta brought their friends to a social to paint pumpkins on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Students painted their pumpkins while eating snacks and socializing with other students. Sophomore Summer Suarez, a member of Epsilon Beta, painted her pumpkin as an emoji.

“The best part of this social was that we all kind of just got to relax and paint for an hour while eating snacks and talking to our friends, it was a lot of fun,” Suarez said.

Epsilon Beta hosts socials frequently with snacks and fun activities, come join your friends at the next social on Nov. 6.