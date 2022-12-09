Your Word is Rehearsal

Gallery | 11 Photos Samantha Castille The cast watches as kaylee wright sings.

FHC’s Spotlight Players worked hard to bring Francis Howell Central “The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee”. Before the show, they put in countless hours rehearsing and making sure it was perfect before opening night. One of their rehearsals occurred Mon. Nov. 14. where they worked on things like lighting and multiple sound checks. Senior Joey Seevers debuted as an actor as William Barfee and loved his time on stage.

“I am in love, I really think that this was a really good choice for me” Seevers said ” I really had fun with it, everyone just sits and laughs and has a really good time”

The show was held was Thurs. Nov. 17-19 and are now preparing for their next show in the spring.