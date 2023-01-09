Benefits of Benching
Learn more about FHC’s weightlifting classes and the physical, mental and social benefits of weightlifting. A guide to anybody interested in taking the class or simply improving their wellness.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.