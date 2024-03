FHC Publications FHC Publications

A public candidate forum hosted by FHC Publications will take place on March 19, where all board candidates will be asked questions by the FHC Publications staff and will be allowed to answer 30 minutes of public questions afterward.

The three-year terms of Board Directors Chad Lange and Janet Stiglich end in 2024 and are up for re-election, opening up two spots.

On April 2, official voting for all school board districts across Missouri will take place.