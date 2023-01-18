Crammed with Students

Gallery | 10 Photos Bella Smith Sophomore Mckenzie Myers works on studying alone.

Students gathered in the Learning Commons after school from 2:20-6:30 p.m. on Mon. January 9 and Tues. Jan. 10 for Cram Central. At Cram Central students were joining their friends to study together and going to the tutors to get extra help on whatever they needed. Sophomore Aubrey Simpson goes to Cram Central every semester.

“I love to be able to work with my friends to study because we’re all in different classes,” Simpson said. “So they have more information on topics that I don’t have.”

Cram Central happens every semester before finals.