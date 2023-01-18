Crammed with Students
Students gathered in the Learning Commons after school from 2:20-6:30 p.m. on Mon. January 9 and Tues. Jan. 10 for Cram Central. At Cram Central students were joining their friends to study together and going to the tutors to get extra help on whatever they needed. Sophomore Aubrey Simpson goes to Cram Central every semester.
“I love to be able to work with my friends to study because we’re all in different classes,” Simpson said. “So they have more information on topics that I don’t have.”
Cram Central happens every semester before finals.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.