Loud and Clear

Students of Francis Howell Central gathered in the auditorium during seminar on Wed. Feb. 8 to learn about Step Dance and watch members perform. The coaches of Family of Vision gave a presentation of their club and then the members of the team invited student sin the audience to try and learn it. Students in the halls express their love for the performance afterwards, “It was super cool to watch and take part in.” A member of the FOV group says it’s a perfect example of brotherhood.

“I’ve been in this program for 7 years now,” Says Senior DeShawn James. ” I wasn’t the best child so it really helped me build a better character and structure.”

The Gentleman of Vision has been established for about 14 years, keeping black youth off of the streets and out of trouble with the law. Finishing out each school year with a 100% graduation rate, they continue to recruit more young black men from the city of Saint Louis to “change the lives of young men, one statistic at a time.”