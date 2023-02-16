B-I-N-G-O!

Gallery | 10 Photos Bella Smith Sophomore Summer Suarez checking her bingo sheet.

Epsilon Beta members and their friends met in the Learning Commons for a Valentines Social on Wed. Feb. 8th. Everyone made a thank you note for counselors, then ate snacks while playing bingo and coloring.

Many people won bingo and got rewards, sophomore Summer Suarez was one of the members who won.

“It was so fun to be able to just eat snacks while playing bingo after school,” Suarez said. “I loved to joke with my friends the whole time too.”