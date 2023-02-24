Adding Paint To The Wall

Gallery | 10 Photos Makenzie Solis Thomas Stulhman gets his hand raised after he wins a hard match.

On Feb. 18th, the boys wrestling team took first place at districts. With the season coming to an end, the boys wanted to end their seasons with “paint on the wall” . With 9 state qualifiers, 5 district champions and a first place district title, they have accomplished some of the goals they set for the season. Sophomore Owen McCracken recounts the goals that he set for himself and the team.

“One of my goals was to make it to state, and I made it to the finals in districts, which surpassed my goals,” McCracken said.” (The team) wants to win a state title. But another goal for us this year was to bond and (our bonding) has been amazing.”

With state coming up on Feb. 24-25 the boys team has been practicing and preparing super hard so that there are no surprises. The wrestling team leaves for state on Feb. 23, wish them luck!