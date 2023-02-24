Once a Spartan, Always a Spartan

Gallery | 10 Photos Magi Temelkova Coach Cross being celebrated by wrestling alumni.

Spartan wrestlers had their senior night on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Senior night was preceded by the alumni recognition ceremony and followed by a wrestling match. The varsity wrestling coach Cross comments on the emotional evening:

“It was sad and happy at the same time. I’m very happy because this has been an incredible group of seniors – some of these boys I’ve been coaching through my little league program since they were five years old so I have really strong relationships with them and their parents,” says Cross, “They’re a very talented group and we’re getting ready to go to the state tournament – we have some seniors in position to win titles and that’s our focus right now.”

Congratulations to all seniors for everything they’ve accomplished during their time at FHC. Make sure to support our wrestling team as they head to state this week.