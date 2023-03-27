Gallery | 19 Photos Bella Smith Senior Emily Sirtak sells her jewelry to Freshman Addie Law

Epsilon Beta and Environmental club combined to have a Game Night in the learning commons on Wednesday, March 8. They had snacks, bingo, and other games and prizes. It was an exciting event for all that attended. The snack table was popular, there was hot chocolate, popcorn, chips, and a variety of other delicious cuisine. Freshman Katie Huynh narrates a picture of the night.

“I really enjoyed our night,” Huynh said.” It was a lot of fun to be able to just hangout with my friends and play tons of bingo.”

This is one of the events that Epsilon Beta and Environmental club hosts every year. This year’s turnout was pretty good. The next meetings can be found in the remind.