Start Your Engines
Our girls lacrosse team was finally able to get their season opening game played at home, after 2 cancellations due to weather. Thankful for the amazing weather provided on Wednesday, March. 29, you could see the excitement and happiness to finally get the season started with great conditions. With great energy they put on a show Beating Incarnate Ward Academy 15-3. Junior Sophie Shore explains the feeling going into and throughout the game.
“ We came out energetic with really high tempo’’ Shore said. “Staying strong and playing at our level the whole game.”
Coming up our girls lacrosse will be playing Thursday Apr. 6, Come out to show some support and school spirit as our girls lacrosse continues into their season as a strong team.
