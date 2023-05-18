Sayonara Seniors!

Gallery | 10 Photos Raina Straughter Coach Denny embraces Sam Deuser after awarding her for the PE department award.

On the night of Thursday May 11, we held our annual senior awards night, commending a large amount of seniors on their accomplishments throughout the years. Rewarding them with medals, tassels, and even scholarships and grants that they have acquired over their previous years here at FHC. Senior Sylas Delaney encountered multiple obstacles throughout his years here but is content with where his journey may lead him.

“Having a good relationship with your teachers will really help you get to where you aspire to be,” Delaney Mentions. “overall I would say to work hard and confide in your teachers, inside and outside of school.”

After finals week the seniors will complete their very last day of school on Monday, May 22.