Sayonara Seniors!
On the night of Thursday May 11, we held our annual senior awards night, commending a large amount of seniors on their accomplishments throughout the years. Rewarding them with medals, tassels, and even scholarships and grants that they have acquired over their previous years here at FHC. Senior Sylas Delaney encountered multiple obstacles throughout his years here but is content with where his journey may lead him.
“Having a good relationship with your teachers will really help you get to where you aspire to be,” Delaney Mentions. “overall I would say to work hard and confide in your teachers, inside and outside of school.”
After finals week the seniors will complete their very last day of school on Monday, May 22.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.