Cross-over into Next Season

High schoolers want to see their school’s team to not only play well, but to win. They want to know what they can expect from the boys basketball team this season. The basketball team is hoping to improve on last year’s performance as last year they were only able to win two games in their season. Sophomore Wyat Dwyer explains his thoughts on how he thinks they can make that a reality.

“We just need to play as a team and keep communicating throughout the game, This will alow us to move seamlessly as a team throughout the game,” Dwyer said.

This will allow the team to be more fluid and able to score on more possessions and make more defensive stops. The team has had a rough start to the season but they hope to turn this around and that is going to start with their defense as senior Will Zedell brings out.

“Our Defense is the key. We are going to miss shots, that’s just part of the game but if our defense can stop the other team from scoring and give the offense another chance then we will have a good chance to win,” Zedell said. Having more defensive stops allows your offensive to loosen up and score on more possessions.

“We are still a young team with a lot of energy but we are still learning. We’re hoping that we can use this energy as an advantage over the other teams,” Dwyer said.

The team is hoping to bring a lot of energy to these games and hopefully walk out with some wins. Last year the team was only able to get two wins unfortunately, however the team this year seems to be determined to do better

“I think that we will do better as last year, in fact we don’t just want to do better we want to do even better than that, we want to win and keep winning,” Zedell said.