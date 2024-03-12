Meet the 2024 Board of Education Candidates

Steven Blair

Each candidate was sent the same set of 10 questions to respond to; these questions will also form the basis of the questions each candidate will be asked at the candidate forum on March 19.

Why do you want to be on the FHSD school board?

I felt a nudge to serve Francis Howell when I saw how the new board majority’s actions were hurting our teachers and students. Teachers are leaving Francis Howell for early retirement and for other districts which has never happened like this before. In one year, they have already damaged Francis Howell’s reputation for academic success that took decades to develop. I am a pastor and I believe that “Love your neighbor” includes giving students the best public education possible regardless of background or post-high school future. We do not want to go “Back to Basics.” We want to be the BEST. We can be a Top 3 District in the State if we put Education Over Politics. This requires electing school board members who focus on Supporting Teachers, a critical piece of advancing Student Success.

Why are you the right person to be elected to work on the board and represent our students and community? Please explain your answer.

As a pastor, I have led large groups of people who identify as red, blue, purple and none of the above. We were able to work together to accomplish mutual goals and created a healthy culture that embraced differences. People respected me as their pastor because they knew that I treated them with respect regardless of their beliefs. I have also managed staff, volunteers, and large budgets. A school board member needs to show respect to all community members and find ways to get people to work together. I will bring those skills and experiences with me onto the Francis Howell School Board.

Do you agree with the current Board’s decision to remove and then reinstate the Black Literature and Black history classes from the high school curriculum? Please explain your answer.

I did not agree with the Board’s decision to remove the Black History and Black Literature classes. I do not agree with the Board majority’s false messaging and treatment of students following their vote. On December 20th, Board Majority Member Randy Cook posted on Facebook that the vote to remove the “Social Justice Standards” for the courses was a late addition to the December 21, 2023 Board Meeting because of the upcoming enrollment date. Because enrollment started January 15, 2024 this vote HAD to happen on December 21, 2023 instead of waiting until the January 18, 2024 Board Meeting so the course catalog could be accurate. At the December 21st Board Meeting, the Board was told that their vote would remove the courses from the course catalog since they would no longer have a curriculum attached to it. The five-person Board majority endorsed by the same Political Action Committee as our two opponents in this election knew this and voted to remove the “Social Justice Standards” and therefore, the two courses from the course catalog. The courses were available before the vote and they were gone after the vote. The vote removed the courses. Those who made the vote spent the following weeks trying to argue that their vote did not remove the courses but only the “Social Justice Standards.” While technically accurate, this falsely misrepresented the known impact on their vote and why it had to be voted on December 21, 2023. This false messaging and “spin” further damaged public trust in this board majority. The students were upset and organized walkouts at three high schools. Regarding the January 18th Walkout, the Political Action Committee supporting the board majority, Sam Young, and Adriana Kuhn posted on their Facebook Page on January 15th “Make Your Voices Heard: FHSD must equally enforce the Code of Conduct.” Ironically, this post happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Their side was more interested in punishing students for speaking up than they were interested in listening to the students. On January 17th, their Political Action Committee posted “Great News! FHSD clarifies that “Walkouts” are treated as absences subject to normal rules” showing their priority was punishing students and continued to pursue punishing students for the Walkouts which followed school admin directions. The Board Majority had the right to make this vote. Elections have consequences. The way the decision was handled showed a lack of transparency and a lack of empathy for students. Leadership matters and I do not agree with how the Board Majority handled the vote and the aftermath. A new version of the Black History and Black Literature courses has been presented by district administration and will be voted on at the March 21st Board Meeting. It would be a replacement, and not a reinstatement, of the curriculum. The new proposed curriculum appears to be a strong backup option, which will hopefully be approved.

Over the last several years, the Board of Education has had to or decided to struggle with issues relating to COVID-19, bathroom policies, controversial literature and racism, to name a few. What do you think the Board’s role is when it comes to addressing issues such as these?

Facts are our friends. It is a bad sign whenever someone in power chooses to hold onto an ideology/opinion even when the facts do not back it up. Board members should 1) Embrace the facts wherever they lead, 2) Listen to parents and taxpayers especially if they hold differing opinions, and 3) Be guided by a moral compass that treats everyone with respect and makes public schools the best environment for all students to succeed. Those values can offer guidance even when large challenges like global pandemics, staffing shortages, or growth opportunities hit.

How would you respond to backlash for a vote you made that was unpopular? Please explain your answer.

Everything a school board does should be FOR STUDENTS. I would start by explaining how, in my opinion, my vote was FOR STUDENTS with as much data possible. I would then offer myself to listen to those who disagreed. I would show the same respect that I would like to receive if the situation was reversed. Lastly, I would avoid any version of messaging that vilifies the people who disagree with me because I understand my need to serve the whole community.

What is something our district does that makes you proud? Please explain your answer.

Every parent and taxpayer can be proud of what our teachers accomplish. They have earned the rating as the #1 School District in St. Charles County while simultaneously being paid the least. Their devotion to our students is praiseworthy and a strength we can all celebrate. Our School District’s strengths also include our Project Lead the Way Program, CAPS Program, Academic Excellence, Athletics, Fine Arts, and every coach/teacher dedicating their additional time for extracurricular activities. The FHHS Football Team and the FHC Girls Wrestling Team recently winning State were also incredible achievements that made the district proud.

What are you looking forward to working with the other board members on? Please explain your answer.

We can work together on fiscal responsibility, managing the district budget, and being a steward of district resources. I would like the Board to work together to respond to the real problems facing the district including teacher retention and teacher recruitment, student reports of hateful language in the hallways, vaping in the bathroom, and whatever student needs arise in a timely manner. There is an overlap of some values and we can make some real progress in those areas that benefit students, teachers, staff, and the overall district.

Name one concrete step you would take to improve the climate/atmosphere at board meetings? Please explain your answer.

Remove patrons that mocking and name-call others. Give a speaker back whatever part of their three-minute time they lost because of any crowd booing/heckling. Model respectful behavior towards others for people to follow.

What are some specific changes you hope to make and how will these changes impact students in the classroom? Please explain your answer.

If elected, I would serve in a minority role limiting some ability to create specific changes in my first year. That said, I would have the power to start changing the culture that is damaging our culture and pushing teachers away. Francis Howell has been a destination district for decades with teachers from all over wanting to teach here. In only one year of the new board, teachers are leaving for other districts and early retirement. This would have been unheard of just a couple of years ago. The teachers feel attacked, disrespected, micromanaged, and ignored by the current board majority. Teachers are repeatedly accused of being “groomers” and “indoctrinators” by those that support the current board majority. On the day before the teacher’s union and board entered negotiations on a new contract, one member from the board majority shared an Aesop’s fable with a warning to teachers “Moral: It is not wise to be too greedy.” This culture is causing excellent teachers to leave. Losing excellent teachers leads to large overcrowded class sizes which lowers student test scores. Lower test scores then leads to lower property values. Repairing the culture would be a priority that I would have some influence to address immediately. In a minority role, I will also try to focus on exploring 1:1 technology, increasing parent involvement with trackable metrics, improving test scores, preparing students for various successful post-high school futures and addressing student mental health which impacts their safety and Student Success.

Fun question: If you were to have a campaign song, what would it be and why that song?

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra. It’s hopeful and I am a deeply hopeful person who believes amazing things can happen even when times seem dark. It also shows up in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” which is one of my favorite Marvel movies.

Website: stevenblairforthestudents.com