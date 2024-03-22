The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Play It Pink

Byline photo of Kaitlyn Morgan
Kaitlyn Morgan, Staff Photographer March 22, 2024
7S7A9273
Gallery10 Photos
Kaitlyn Morgan
Junior Morgan Davis goes for the lay up.

The girls varsity basketball team took on the Timberland Wolves on Feb.21 for the pink out game. The girls came out on top with a score of 45-18. The girls, no matter what the score was and what time they had left they fought hard and tough to come out on top. Sophomore Sam Taylor explains why this team holds a special place in her heart.

“My favorite part of the season was really just all the friendships I made on and off these courts. I come back because of the community that comes with the program,” Taylor said.

The girls basketball team fought hard and strong throughout their season to the end.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Sophomore Kennedy Rogers faces the students as the dance routine comes to a close.
Pep it Up
Kenya Ajanaku points out his beloved wife in the crowd after finishing his story about how women are the strongest creatures.
The Biggest, Bravest, and Strongest
Improv captain Abby Meyers play a popular game, press conference. She was trying to guess her character(which was SpongeBob) through questions asked by the audience.
Getting Ready with Theater!
More in Girls Basketball
Junior Addie Henderson walks towards the opposite side of the court, getting ready for the rebound. The Lady Spartans lost the game, not without a lot of fight.
Driving Towards the Finish
Freshman Jayla Robinson aims herself toward the basket and shoots. This game took place on February 6th and was against the Francis Howell Knights.
Back Boarding Records
Sophomore Samantha Painter sticks her arm out to guard the other team.
Taking Down the Knights
More in Showcase
On Feb 27, physical science teacher Kimberly Maxwell engages her students in a hands-on activity to review for their science test.
Sufficient Studying Strategies
A sea of Spartans flood the dance floor at Prom 2023. The Juniors and Seniors waited all year to participate in their Prom.
Tangled up in Planning
The players fight to protect their lead.
Senior Night Success

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *