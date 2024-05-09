The online home of the Central Focus

Capturing Commitment

Byline photo of Mallory Davie
Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerMay 9, 2024
Teresa Odle, the guest speaker at the NHS induction ceremony and English teacher at FHC looks out at the current speaker giving a speech. With induction flowers in sight, the focus is centered on the people on stage.

The National Honor Society accepted 107 new inductees from the sophomore and junior classes. These students exemplify the four core values of scholarship, character, leadership, and service. On May 1, future leaders were welcomed with open arms, and the new officers were appointed. Congratulations to new NHS president, Aadhit Mehta, and board members, Donya Ihmoud, Ryan Anderson, Luke Paulus, and Kat Mann. Dena Dauve speaks about why she loves the NHS.

NHS shows them that leadership is about sharing their time, talent, and treasures with others in the school and the surrounding community,” Dauve says. “And helps to build well-rounded leaders beyond an academic focus.

NHS meetings happen on Tuesdays every 3 weeks. The morning meetings happen at 6:50 in Dauve’s room and the afternoon meetings are held at 2:25 in Miller’s room.
