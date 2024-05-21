Summer Series

Athletes and coaches discuss the importance of consistently practicing and staying in shape over the summer.

While many students throw away old assignments along with their responsibilities for the summer, others sign up for training camps, lace up their running shoes, and prepare for a summer of off-season training for their sports.

Many professional athletes train during their off-seasons, and high school students are no exception. A summer of training not only helps athletes maintain their progress made in-season but can also lead to self-improvement; the students could potentially start a new season in even better condition than where they ended last year. This progress is possibly most easily observed in cross country, a sport built upon individual performance and training. There’s very little gray area in running: either the times are getting faster or they’re not. However, according to cross country coach Zach McKinley, time is not the most important factor in off-season training – mileage is.

“If you’re trying to run 5K’s and you hardly can run three miles a practice, that’s an issue,” Coach McKinley said. “Everyone should be able to feel comfortable running longer than what they race.”

Although Coach McKinley believes that getting miles under their belts is extremely important for each runner on his team, he acknowledges that summer training can look different for different athletes.

“I think girls can run 30 miles [a week], maybe a little bit more for boys — they might do 40 and feel comfortable going into the season,” Coach McKinley said. “But there are some situations where you might give an athlete a little bit more mileage over the summer, like 50 [miles a week], and then come season time, bump it down to 40 to let them feel a bit more fresh on a day-to-day basis.”

Many runners train individually, but it can sometimes be difficult to hold themselves accountable for their own training. One approach to this issue is to join a running team, as sophomore Don Thorton did last summer. Thornton’s AAU [Amateur Athletics Union] track team gives him the unique opportunity to train alongside other athletes in his grade after the high school track season ends.

“[In AAU] I could go against people my age, instead of in [high school] track when you’re running against people that are way older,” Thornton said. “You get to see where you’re at against your [own age].”

Even better than training alongside others is competing against them – both Thorton and McKinley see value in athletes pushing themselves in race situations before the season comes along.

“It’s a lot of competition,” Thornton said. “Some teams [are] known for being good or they have a lot of people.”

Even without a team, runners can compete during their summer training by entering into races to get baseline times and practice running with some competitors.

“[They can] find some fun runs, like 5k’s or Fourth of July [runs],” Coach McKinley said. “Little races that go on in the St. Louis area.”

Training over the summer comes with several challenges for athletes, namely the heat, according to Coach McKinley.

“It’s easy to say ‘Hey, I’m gonna go for a run,’ but when you say that and it’s 95 to 100 degrees out, it’s a bit easier to say ‘I’m gonna stay in the AC,’” Coach McKinley said. “Over the summer you want people to get rest, but it’s hard to go from rest to heat training.”

Athletes cannot control the heat, so they must find ways to combat it. McKinley offered his advice for athletes struggling to train in the heat.

“Drink water, plenty of water, electrolytes. You gotta hydrate yourself,” Coach McKinley said. “Don’t just sit in the sun all day long and expect to go on a run afterwards. You got to be smart with the heat.”

Battling the summer sun is hard, but the struggle comes with its rewards later on. The blood, sweat, and tears of off-season training are the ingredients for success when the season comes around.

“For cross country specifically you need to get miles in. I think that summer training is the basis of success for a good, quality country season. Because those that don’t train over the summer it shows the first half of the season,” Coach McKinley said. “Those that get a good jump on it and train really hard over the summer and put in the grueling hours and grueling miles in the summer heat are gonna be the ones that reap the benefits come later [in the] post season.”