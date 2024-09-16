The online home of the Central Focus

Leaving It All on the Field

Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerSeptember 16, 2024
Two players face off against each other, shoving so the other player can’t get the ball. Clashed against each other, the players continue to push until the whistle is blown.

The Spartans clashed against Liberty during a junior varsity home football game, playing a cohesive game. On Sept 3, the Spartans suffered a loss to the Eagles after a very close game, ending with 32-21 as the score. Spartan football praised the team on how well they worked together and listened to instructions even when ending in a loss for Central. Sophomore Kristian Hollis recounts how the team worked as a whole and some struggles they faced during the game. 

“It was definitely a really tough game but I think we really listened to coach,” Hollis said, “There was definitely some rough patches when we were goofing off too much but overall it was a hard fought game.”

The junior varsity football team returns to action against Saint Louis University High School on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. 

