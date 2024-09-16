Leaving It All on the Field

The Spartans clashed against Liberty during a junior varsity home football game, playing a cohesive game. On Sept 3, the Spartans suffered a loss to the Eagles after a very close game, ending with 32-21 as the score. Spartan football praised the team on how well they worked together and listened to instructions even when ending in a loss for Central. Sophomore Kristian Hollis recounts how the team worked as a whole and some struggles they faced during the game.
“It was definitely a really tough game but I think we really listened to coach,” Hollis said, “There was definitely some rough patches when we were goofing off too much but overall it was a hard fought game.”
The junior varsity football team returns to action against Saint Louis University High School on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.