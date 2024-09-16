Trouble in Tennis

Gallery • 11 Photos Layci Kenoyer Senior Rylie Schafermeier and Lauren Wortkoetter stand ready in position as the opposing team serves. They await to hit the ball at the match against Helias on Sept. 4, held at Francis Howell Central. Even though they had lost this match Riley had a positive attitude stating “I feel like I did pretty okay in that match. So it really, it was just mainly about how I needed to stay out of my head more.”. Not letting the loss affect her, yet learning from it to help her move forward.

In the beginning of the girls tennis team’s season they played a match against Helias High School on Sept. 5 at Central’s home court. This was the fourth match of the season, even though the girls played hard and played with perseverance, they lost overall 6-3. For senior captain Riley Schaefermeier, she knew she could’ve easily swept a victory if she stayed out of her head.

“I feel like I did pretty okay in that match,” Schaefermeier said. “It was just mainly about how I needed to stay out of my head more.”

The girls will continue on their path to districts with an upcoming game later this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the tennis courts against Webster Groves.