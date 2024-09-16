Trouble in Tennis

In the beginning of the girls tennis team’s season they played a match against Helias High School on Sept. 5 at Central’s home court. This was the fourth match of the season, even though the girls played hard and played with perseverance, they lost overall 6-3. For senior captain Riley Schaefermeier, she knew she could’ve easily swept a victory if she stayed out of her head.
“I feel like I did pretty okay in that match,” Schaefermeier said. “It was just mainly about how I needed to stay out of my head more.”
The girls will continue on their path to districts with an upcoming game later this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the tennis courts against Webster Groves.