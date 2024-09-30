The online home of the Central Focus

A Stinging Loss to SLUH

Byline photo of Layci Kenoyer
Layci Kenoyer, Staff PhotographerSeptember 30, 2024
IMG_0199-2
Layci Kenoyer
After a touchdown scoring pass was caught, sophomore Will Bradley and Luca Anconetani jump up to meet each other in a shoulder bump. The celebratory action is a common thing witnessed after a touchdown.

The Spartans quickly took the lead in the game against SLUH on Sept. 16., knocking the Jr. Bills off their feet. Convincing the Spartans they would score an easy win. The game however, ended with a stinging loss for Central, with SLUH prevailing by one, the final score was 30-29. 

“The kids fought their hearts out, we had so many kids out and we just told them we were proud of them for competing,” Coach Mike Bunton said “It’s like a life lesson to it’s a learning opportunity… to continue to grow and see our success.” 

The JV Spartans keep their heads up high and continue on their path of competing. Their next game is Monday, Sept. 30. The Spartans play an away game against Troy Buchanan High starting at 6 pm.

