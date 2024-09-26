Attacks Gone Astray

Gallery • 10 Photos Lillian Seithel Freshmen Claire Kruczyk and freshman Belia Hutchison prepare to jump up and block the ball from the opposing team. Working together, they blocked the ball from entering their side of the court.

After a tough loss against the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars, the girls junior varsity volleyball team continues to play with an optimistic outlook. On Sept. 19, the Spartans lost to Zumwalt West , creating frustrations for the team during the game. However, they persevere to stay positive throughout the season. Natalie Hirth, the libero, speaks on how she prepares for games.

“I prepare by just taking a deep breath and like, being ready and trusting my practice and trusting my skill,” Hirth said. “Our outlook is just like, get every point, get every ball, and just try and win with like, as much energy and passion.”

With their next home game on Sept. 26, the girls plan to come together and take their win.