Driven but Defeated

Kamryn Twitty, Staff PhotographerSeptember 30, 2024
Kamryn Twitty
Goalkeeper, freshman Jack Morris lunges to intercept a shot by the player from Marquette. Morris’ teammate, junior Ethan Southard rushed behind and protected the goal.

 The boys junior varsity soccer team faced Marquette High School in a close game, the team lost the game 3-2. The game, on Tuesday, Sept. 24 was played at Francis Howell Central High School. The stakes picked up in the second half when the team caught up closer, following one point behind.  Junior Louie Hyde played center-back during this game, protecting the goal and making sure to intercept the opponent’s shots. Hyde was determined during the game, and felt disappointed when the team still fell a point short of a tie.

“We almost tied. So it kind of stunk that we didn’t get the tie, but it’s alright. It was kind of a bummer, because we almost came back from three goals down.” said Louie Hyde. 

While this game’s outcome was not as hoped, the team has another chance to give it their all. The next junior varsity game is at Ladue High School on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4:15 p.m. 

 

